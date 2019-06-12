Pauline Marohn, formerly Camp Douglas resident, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She and her husband Roy moved to Camp Douglas in 1973 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was an electrician at Fort McCoy. She was a grill cook at Ron Louden’s A&W drive-in. They were members at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, where they both held office. She moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa in October 1989 to be closer to family. Burial Wyeville cemetery.
Survivors include son David (Denise), grandsons Matthew (Crystal) and Andrew (Amy), great- granddaughters Claire and Rose, nieces, nephews, and numerous Wisconsin Friends.