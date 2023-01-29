STOUGHTON—Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler, age 97, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Stoughton United Methodist Church, 535 Lincoln Avenue, Stoughton, with Rev. Kellen Roggenbuck officiating. A reception will follow in Paulson Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to SUMC Food Pantry, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to the charity of the donors choice.
Please share your memories of Pauline by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
