 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler

Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler

STOUGHTON—Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler, age 97, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Stoughton United Methodist Church, 535 Lincoln Avenue, Stoughton, with Rev. Kellen Roggenbuck officiating. A reception will follow in Paulson Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to SUMC Food Pantry, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to the charity of the donors choice.

Please share your memories of Pauline by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics