Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Stoughton United Methodist Church, 535 Lincoln Avenue, Stoughton, with Rev. Kellen Roggenbuck officiating. A reception will follow in Paulson Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to SUMC Food Pantry, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to the charity of the donors choice.