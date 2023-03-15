COLUMBUS—Pauline J. Zeier, age 85, died peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, at University of Wisconsin Hospital surrounded by her children.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Columbus, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Pastor Sang Wook Park will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus with a private family service.