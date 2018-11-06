Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—William Lindon Paul, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018. A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, and also from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

(608) 831-6761

