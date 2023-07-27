Paul Walker Schweke

Oct. 21, 1953 - July 14, 2023

LAKE DELSON - Paul Walker Schweke, age 69, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 after a brief illness.

No services are planned at this time.

Paul was born October 21, 1953 in Manhattan, NY the son of Robert and Yvonne (Smith) Schweke. He attended Portage area schools and graduated Magnum Cum Laude from Northeastern Illinois University.

Paul spent his early adult years in Chicago where he owned and ran two bars as well as worked in the sports department for the Chicago Tribune. Paul had a passion for sports, history and science. He spent his career as an educator of both history and science as well as spent many years umpiring and reffing a variety of sports.

Paul was an extrovert and held many interests including being outdoors, fishing, hunting, swimming, studying maps, and going to rock concerts and sporting events. He was a devoted Chicago and University of Wisconsin sports fan. Go Badgers! His favorite place to be was on the water fishing for bass or spending time with his family and friends.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Flaherty; daughter, Kimber Leigh Schweke; brother, Peter Schweke; and beloved granddaughter, Willow Augustine; nephew, James (Laura) Schweke; aunt, Fay Smith; grand-niece, Alice Schweke; and sister-in-law, Kathy Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Yvonne; brother, Arthur; and his dear sister-in-law, Suzan Schweke.

