Paul O'Neill Hoffman

April 22, 1933 - May 30, 2023

PORTAGE – Paul O'Neill Hoffman, age 90, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on April 22, 1933, in Marshall, WI, the son of Philip and Florence (O'Neill) Hoffman. He grew up and farmed in Dane County.

Paul graduated from Stoughton High School. He married Iris M. Jungenberg on October 19, 1957, and they moved to Monona in 1962, where he worked as a steamfitter for various companies.

They moved to Portage in 1974 and he worked at the Power Plant and other companies while also working the farm near Portage. Paul retired at age 62 in 1995 to be able to devote his life to his passions of looking after the land, animals, family and friends. He had been a member of Faith Baptist Church in Monona, Oxford Bible Church, and presently Grace Bible Church in Portage.

He is survived by his wife, Iris; his children: Daniel (Laura) Hoffman, Susan Hoffman (David) Rousseau and Julie Hoffman Verhage; his son-in-law, Jon (Cherryl) Diston; grandchildren: Amanda (Nick) Wirsbinski, Ben (Amber) Hoffman, Hannah (Brett) Hensberg, Christopher (Brooke) Rousseau, Bethany (Caleb) Mulder, Rebecca Verhage, Melissa (Aaron) Vaughn, Rachel (Gabe) Fennema, Naomi Verhage, Tabitha Verhage, Jacob Verhage, Julia Verhage, Joshua Diston, Caleb Diston, Abigail Diston and Jon Diston; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Diane Hoffman Diston, his son-in-law, Larry Verhage and great-grandson, Huxley Vaughn.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Grace Bible Church, 2939 County Road CX, Portage, with the Rev. Jeremy Edmondson officiating. Visitation and luncheon will follow at the church until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church Building Fund or Heart of Africa, PO Box 5, Wilmore, KY 40390, (Ministry which his grandson, Christopher Rousseau is involved in).

The family would like to thank our family, friends and the Grace Bible family for their love and support during this period of our lives.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.