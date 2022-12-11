Paul L. (Growler) Kalscheur

Oct. 25, 1935 – Dec. 2, 2022

CROSS PLAINS — Dad enjoyed reading and shared an article titled, “Laughter Makes You Live Longer.” He said, “If that’s true, I’ll live a long life.” The Jolly Ole Fellow, with a hearty laugh, wore out on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the age of 87.

His journey started on Oct. 25, 1935, when he was born to John H. and Marcella A. (Bowar). Dad graduated from Middleton High School in 1954. He often bragged about being part of Middleton High School’s first state championship football team in 1953. After graduation, he served his country as a tank mechanic in the U.S. Army. Upon returning home he continued to serve as a member of the American Legion Post 245, a volunteer with Cross Plains-Berry Fire Department, and a member of St. Francis Xavier Church.

In 1957 he married his love, Patricia C. (Reisdorf), having 48 years together. His face always lit up with pride when sharing his lifetime work at Kalscheur Garage. After “retiring” he spent many hours at work helping in any way he could. The phrase, “Home of the Growler,” was penned because the dealership was his home away from home. Dad would draw many visitors throughout the day for a joke, a laugh, or many a story. And don’t worry, if you didn’t hear the story, he would be sure to share it again and again. Dad had his own English language which we called “Growlerisms.” He attended a wedding and told us they served something called Chicken Corn Dog Blue (chicken cordon bleu). He loved it! Dad was a sports enthusiast and could often be found cheering on his children and grandchildren. He also was a Wisconsin sports fan creating fond memories at Badgers events.

Those who will continue to share his jokes and stories are his children, Dale (Diane), Donna (J. Timothy) Hillebrand, Darlene (Michael) Cook, Dean (Kelly), Dawn and Diane (Todd) Cushman; grandchildren, Christopher, Karin, Brian, Cole, Courtney, Cayla, Abby, Bailey, Samantha, Braden, Justin, Amanda, Jeremy and Chelsea; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Richard) Sersch; sister-in-law, Luana Kalscheur; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Those who welcomed him to his heavenly home are his parents; wife, Pat; son, Douglas; granddaughter, Morgan Mae; sister, Jeanette (David) McGaren; brother, Donald; in-laws, Betty (Harold) Krantz and Don (Louan) Reisdorf; nieces, Debra Gest and Joanne Steinberg; and nephews, Gary Kalscheur and Bill Krantz.

Dad’s wishes were for us to celebrate his life by coming together to share jokes, laughter, and funny stories. So please join us at AMERICAN LEGION HALL, 2217 American Legion Drive, Cross Plains, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761