Nov. 23, 1937 – Nov. 14, 2022

POYNETTE — Paul H. Black, 84, of Poynette, was called home to his savior Monday, November 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife, son, Bill and daughter, Heidi. He was born November 23, 1937, in West Bend, Ind., Paul was the oldest of four children of William and Irma Black.

He graduated from Poynette High School in 1955, and then attended UW Platteville where he earned his BS degree in Agriculture and Science Education in 1960. He taught Agriculture at Cambria High School and Science at Pardeeville Junior High before returning to the homestead farm to raise sheep. Paul served his country in the Army as a medical specialist at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and later with the Army National Guard of Wisconsin at Portage, Wis.

On August 20, 1965, Paul married Vivian Jacobson at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio. He became an active member of the church, serving in many ways. He was a Mason for 55 years and a member of both the Poynette and Portage Fort Winnebago lodges. Paul enjoyed reading history books about important people and events, gardening and planting flowers, trees, and shrubs, listening to music — especially jazz, and listening to sporting events on the radio even while mowing the lawn. He enjoyed going to the activities and events of his children and later his grandchildren.

Paul is survived by Vivian, his wife of 57 years; his children: William (Tamara) of Rio and Heidi of Madison; grandchildren: Paige (Caleb) Prochaska of Janesville and Jacob Black of Rio; great-granddaughter: Amelia Prochaska of Janesville; sister, Suzanne of Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irma Black; sister, Mary; and brother, Richard.

A visitation will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio, Poynette Methodist Church, or an organization of your choice.

Paul will be deeply missed and mourned but will live in our hearts forever.

A special thank you to Columbus Health and Rehab Center and hospice for their compassion and care of our loved one.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.