June 16, 1950 – Dec. 29, 2022

MADISON — Paul F. Linton, age 72, passed away in the arms of his wife on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at UW Hospital. He was born on June 16, 1950, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Nathaniel “Nate” and Ellen (Godfrey) Linton. Paul was a 1969 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. On July 17, 1976, Paul married the love of his life and best friend, Lynn Adams, in Fort Atkinson. After relocating to Madison, he attended Wisconsin School of Electronics, graduating in 1978. Following graduation, he began his career working for Diebold, Inc. as an electronics technician. He was a dedicated, respected employee for 40 years, retiring in 2018.

Paul was a lifelong learner with countless hours spent reading. He was a gifted craftsman. It was a challenge to find anything that he couldn’t make, fix or figure out. A true Wisconsinite, Paul was a Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan. He enjoyed cooking and baking, his Christmas baking was an anticipated favorite.

Paul was kind and generous to all. A truly selfless man, he spent his life helping others. Many friendships were made and good times shared throughout his life.

In addition to Paul or Dad, he was affectionately aka “Pops,” “The Big Guy” and “Grandpa Paul.” Paul was a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather. A very proud dad, he shared a special bond with his three sons. His greatest joy was time spent with family, be it family vacations, long weekend getaways, babysitting the “littles,” weekly family dinners at the Linton home or simply hanging out on the deck with a Heineken or mimosa. He was the happiest when surrounded by those he loved.

Paul is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lynn; and three sons, Drew Linton of Madison, Sean (Danielle) Linton of DeForest and Bret (Rachel Marino) Linton of Madison; grandchildren, Henry and Harper Linton; sister, Barbara Blomgren of Fort Atkinson; brother, David Linton of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Steve Wafle of Phoenix, Ariz. He also leaves a special aunt, Phyllis Marty; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Mary; brothers, James Linton and Jeffrey Linton; in-laws, Jim and Bev Adams; and sister-in-law, Susan Wafle.

A memorial service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. There will also be a gathering in celebration of Paul’s life at BUCK AND HONEY’S, 800 W. Broadway, Suite 300, Monona, Wis., from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Drs. Toby Campbell, Andrew Baschnagel, staff of the Carbone Cancer Center and B6/6 of UW Hospital for their compassionate, exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul’s name to the Carbone Cancer Center or charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

