July 31, 1950—March 10, 2023

MADISON—“If you are reading this, it is because I, Paul E. Storley, born July 31, 1950, have ‘assumed room temperature’ on March 10, 2023, from having 416,783 too many cigarettes.” I gave my last (rough COPD) breath at home, surrounded by my loving children, Dawn, Jon and Valarie, grandson, Breyden and Dawn’s partner, Shawn.”

Dad has been sick for the past decade more so than we ever knew. We ask for your grace to remember him in the good times and show up for the positive relationship that you once had with him. We love you dad / Grandpie Paul!

Visitation will be from 3:00—5:00 PM on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home EAST WASHINGTON with a Service at 5:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life from 6:00—9:00 p.m., at 33 Belmont Road, Madison, WI.

