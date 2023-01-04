Paul A. Kronberger

Paul met Sue when both were working for the City of Milwaukee Technology department and they were married for 41 years. His career took him through several leadership positions within Technology and he retired in 2018 as the CIO for the City of Madison. Paul had a deep love for his family and always put others before himself. He enjoyed playing golf mainly for the friendships it gave him especially with his friend Curt. Paul loved spending time with his granddaughters and watching them grow and enjoy activities. We will so miss his quiet words of advice and especially his sense of humor.