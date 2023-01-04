Sept. 27, 1955—Dec. 28, 2022
MADISON—Paul A. Kronberger, 67, of Madison, WI, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on December 28, 2022, after a four year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Paul met Sue when both were working for the City of Milwaukee Technology department and they were married for 41 years. His career took him through several leadership positions within Technology and he retired in 2018 as the CIO for the City of Madison. Paul had a deep love for his family and always put others before himself. He enjoyed playing golf mainly for the friendships it gave him especially with his friend Curt. Paul loved spending time with his granddaughters and watching them grow and enjoy activities. We will so miss his quiet words of advice and especially his sense of humor.
Paul is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Matthew (Mary Jo) Kronberger; daughter, Rachel (Josh) Waylander; brother, Stephen (Elizabeth) Kronberger; sister-in-law, Rita Kronberger; brother-in-law, Kent (Rosmarie) Miller; brother-in-law, Marc (Sandra) Miller; and three grand-daughters: Morgan and Carlie Waylander and Hailey Kronberger. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Kronberger; in-laws, Harold and Jane Ann Miller-Forrest; brother, James Kronberger; and his grandson, Parker Waylander.
A celebration service of Paul’s life will take place at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Blackhawk church or Salvation Army of Dane County.