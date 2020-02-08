Patton, Christopher M. "Chris"

MADISON / WHITEWATER - Christopher M. “Chris” Patton, age 47, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 15, 1972, the son of Margaret Slotten and Michael Patton. Chris was an avid fan of the Packers and Badgers. He was very proud of his Irish roots and would walk in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade every year. Chris loved his family and was a good uncle and father. He was most proud of his son, Elliot and two stepchildren, Calvin and Sophia Belair.
Chris is survived by his parents, Michael and Margaret; his son, Elliot and two stepchildren, Calvin and Sophia Belair; brother, Steven Patton; sister, Heather Patton-Thompson (Eric); nephews, Daniel Thompson and Colin Patton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers; Eric and Ryan.
A Memorial Service for Chris will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
608-249-8257