Patton, Christopher M. "Chris"

MADISON / WHITEWATER - Christopher M. “Chris” Patton, age 47, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 15, 1972, the son of Margaret Slotten and Michael Patton. Chris was an avid fan of the Packers and Badgers. He was very proud of his Irish roots and would walk in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade every year. Chris loved his family and was a good uncle and father. He was most proud of his son, Elliot and two stepchildren, Calvin and Sophia Belair.