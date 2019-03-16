MADISON - Richard J. "Rick" Patronsky died on March 7, 2019, in Madison. Rick was born Oct. 21, 1921, in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up on a farm near Aurora, Ohio. Rick graduated from Aurora High School and received an engineering degree from The Ohio State University. His college education was interrupted by four years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He was a gunner’s mate, seeing action in the Pacific Theater.
Rick worked for the United States Soil Conservation Service following his graduation from college until his retirement in 1984. His assignments took him to Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska. He was a registered engineer in the latter two states.
Rick married Barbara Anne Buckingham in 1946. They enjoyed square dancing and travel, visiting most states and a number of foreign countries. Barbara was a school teacher, and when she passed away he established a fund for the enrichment of teachers in Lincoln, Neb., where they were living.
Rick was an accomplished fisherman, and passed his love of fishing to his family and to many others whom he met over the years. He also enjoyed hiking and bicycling. When he was 62, he cycled solo across the state of Nebraska, mapping out his own route as there were no established trails at the time. He also served as a Scoutmaster for 15 years for troops in Ohio and Wisconsin. Rick married Barbara Jean Forester in 1977; they were divorced in 2013.
Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Steve; his father, John; and mother, Suzan Bence. Rick is survived by his three children, Mark, Ross and Neal; nephews, John and Steve; and by two grandchildren, Daniel Patronsky and Ariana Stempel.
Sunset Funeral Home in Machesney Park, Ill. is assisting the family with arrangements.