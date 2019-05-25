MADISON—Mark Charles Patronsky passed away May 21, 2019. Mark was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to Richard Patronsky and Barbara Buckingham Patronsky. He grew up in Ohio, Wisconsin and Indiana, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago.
After graduation, Mark was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Germany, where he used his interest in photography to document military life. He later donated his collection of images to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Following service in the Army, Mark attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. He spent his career in the Wisconsin Legislative Council, specializing in natural resources issues. He retired in 2009.
Mark had many friends and many enthusiasms. He enjoyed the outdoors, skiing, fishing, and boating, and friends or family frequently joined him on these outings. Mark was also generous with his time, serving as a Big Brother, and helping senior citizens in his neighborhood with lawn mowing, snow shoveling and other chores. He was known for riding his bicycle to work in all seasons, long before it was popular to do so. He once made the front page of the Madison newspapers, biking downtown in a blizzard.
Mark is survived by his wife, Kathryn Ambler; his brothers, Ross and Neal; nephew, Daniel; and niece, Ariana Stempel.
An informal commemoration will be held at a later date.