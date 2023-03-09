He is survived by his wife, Jodie K. Lange; sons: Benjamin (Sylwia Owerczuk) and Gustave (Brittany Dyar); grandchildren: Mikolaj Amaya, MicalaRose, Patrick, Henry, and Lydia who made her appearance on March 1, 2023. Survivors also include his sisters: Sondra Scholz, Bonnie (Alan) Scheidegger, Wendy (Robert) Mawbey and Susan Tureno; and brother Michael. Surviving in-laws include: Diane (Richard) Robertson and Rita (Stanley) Robertson, Scott (Gina Licht) Lange, JoAnn (David) Lane, and Lois and Clair Munns. Pat is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Richard and Stanley; sisters: Barbra JeRue and Dottie Robertson; and his father-in-law, Milton Lange.