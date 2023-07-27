Patrick W. "Pat" Ennis

Oct. 3, 1935 - July 22, 2023

BARABOO - Patrick W. "Pat" Ennis, age 87, of Baraboo, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo with family by his side.

He was born on October 3, 1935, in Hillsboro WI, the son of Norvin and Lucille (Conway) Ennis.

Pat worked at Badger Ordnance Works (OLIN Corp.) and was a self-employed painter for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed country music, dancing, and hunting. Pat was an avid gun collector, a member of Circus City Sportsmen Gun Club, and enjoyed competitive trap shooting.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Baraboo.

Survivors include his siblings: Eugene "Gene" (Jane) Ennis, of Beaver Dam WI, Owen "Mike" (Nona) Ennis, of Baraboo WI, Sharon (Bill) Schmaltz, of McDonough GA, Renee (Curt) Hill of Baraboo WI, Gary Ennis, of Madison WI and James "Jim" Ennis, of Baraboo WI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen "Kay" (Donald "Ted") Lange. He will also be also re-united with his life-long partner, Maxine Uptagraw and her son, Jeff.

Pat will be laid to rest at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo WI. Inurnment and celebration of life will be held at a later date.