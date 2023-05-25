Patrick Jagoe

Dec. 23, 1944 - May 15, 2023

MIDDLETON/MAUSTON/WISCONSIN DELLS - Patrick Jagoe, age 78, of Middleton, formerly of Mauston and Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Patrick Henry Jagoe was loving, caring, honest, humble and a gentleman of integrity. He was born in Mauston, WI on December 23, 1944, to Francis and Marie (Kokes) Jagoe. Marie sadly passed away at an early age. His father later met and married Catherine Hansen. Catherine raised Pat and his brother and sister as if they were her own.

Patrick was a 1968 graduate of UW Platteville earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in English and Physical Education.

Patrick joined Holiday Wholesale, immediately after graduation, and became a Vice-President and Partner in business with Holiday Wholesale, Inc., where he was employed for 47 years until his retirement in 2015.

He married the love of his life, Elizabeth J. Richardson on August 16, 1969. Together they raised two sons, Matthew and Benjamin.

Patrick was known for his helpfulness, kindness and generosity to all. He loved his family very much. He adored and was proud of his five grandchildren and enjoyed witnessing their academic, music, and athletic achievements. Even into his later years, his greatest joys with his grandchildren were the competitive and often spirited games of cards, including poker and cribbage.

Patrick was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells for nearly 50 years, where he served on the Finance Committee and Liturgical and Hospitality Ministries. Patrick was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish after moving to Middleton, WI. Patrick was an active member of the Wisconsin Dells community including volunteering for the EMS Services and coaching countless youth boys basketball and baseball games.

His hobbies included swimming, golfing, gardening, fishing, water and snow skiing, word searches, board games and a plethora of card games. Cribbage was his love and he was a CRIBBAGE CHAMP (self-proclaimed). He was an avid sports fan of Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Green Bay Packers. He was famous for his delicious Bloody Mary's, which he crafted with a passion.

Patrick enjoyed traveling with friends and family. His travels took him throughout the mainland United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Italy and Caribbean Islands with family and friends.

Pat will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Elizabeth "Betsy"; loving sons: Matthew P. (Heidi) and Benjamin A. (Jessica) Jagoe; his five adoring grandchildren: Abigail, Michael, Andrew, William, and Eleanor; sister, Mary Modjeski; nieces: Karin Bearss, Sara Schoonveld and Lisa Bents; brother and sisters-in-law: Michael (Deb) Richardson, Teresa (Fred) Miller, Agnes Stegner, Rita Little, and Mary Steel; many cousins; and his furry friend, Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Jagoe, mother, Marie Jagoe, step-mother Catherine Jagoe, brother, Father Bede Jagoe, step-sister Joyce (Bud) Gussel and step-brother Dick (Jeanne) Hansen, brothers and sisters-in-law: Gerald and Garnett Richardson, Hugh Steel, Chuck Little, David Stegner; and many cousins and long time friends.

A special thank you to all Patrick's doctors helping throughout his illness, especially Dr. Robert Z. Edwards, and care facilities: Agrace Day Care staff, All Saints Memory Care staff, Heartland Hospice/ProMedica staff, Oak Park East staff, and many friends and family members.

If desired, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice, in memory of Patrick H. Jagoe.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison. Family greeted friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. A reception followed Mass.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406