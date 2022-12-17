July 31, 1933—Dec. 16, 2022

ORLAND PARK, IL—Patrick J. McCormick, M.D., of Orland Park, IL, passed peacefully at home on December 16, 2022.

Pat was born in Madison, WI on July 31, 1933, to Agnes Sands McCormick and Joseph J. McCormick. He grew up in Madison attending Blessed Sacrament Elementary, Edgewood High School and then on to college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to receive his Bachelor in Science degree, graduating with honors in Chemistry. Pat then attended medical school at the U.W.- Madison with an Internship in Internal Medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN, followed later by a residency in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He married Leonette (Lee) Hamel in 1959, after meeting during their time in Duluth. Dr. McCormick was a Captain in the Army stationed at Fort Leavenworth and discharged in 1964. The McCormick’s went on to build a life together in the south suburbs and were blessed with five children along the way.

PJ built a successful cardiology practice in the Chicago suburbs recruiting the top cardiology talent in the area. Dr. McCormick practiced for nearly 50 years at Palos Community Hospital and has many patients, peers and friends that remember his musings, writings, and irreverent sense of humor. He was a notable member of the medical community for decades and regrettably stopped clinical practice at age 86. Medicine was his vocation and the patients he served appreciated him for his dedication and vigilance to their health.

Although his life was dedicated to medicine, he tried to enjoy golf well into his 80’s. He was an avid reader and philosopher and enjoyed writing papers and editorials concerning various ethical issues in medicine including his views on euthanasia and abortion. Never departing from his Catholic upbringing. He participated in many book clubs with his favorite being G.K. Chesterton Society for many years.

He is survived by his five children: Michael (Mike) McCormick, Kathleen (Kathy) Shea, Mary Beth (Betsy) Romeri, Ph.D., Timothy (Tim) McCormick, and Daniel (Dan) McCormick, M.D., their spouses Beth McCormick, Ryan Shea, Mike Romeri, and Susie McCormick. Pat leaves behind twelve grandchildren: Joe, Matt, Kevin, Kristen, Michelle, Patrick, Niti, Brian, Michael, Ian, Isabelle, Ava; and four great-grandchildren: Declan, Gia, Justin, and Connor. Pat had one brother, William (Bill) Sands McCormick, Ph.D. an electrical engineering professor at Wright State University for 35 years. Preceded in death by his former wife and lifelong friend Lee McCormick; his brother, Bill; and parents, Agnes and Joseph McCormick.

Visitation Monday, December 19, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Madison, WI.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Society of Gilbert Keith (www.chesterton.org) and/or Blessed Sacrament Church in Madison, WI (www.blsacrament.org) would be appreciated.