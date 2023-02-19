MONTELLO — Patrick Glenn McFarland, age 75, of Montello (formerly of McFarland), died unexpectedly at home on Friday, February 17, 2023.

He was the son of Milo and Marjorie (Holmes) McFarland and great-grandson of William McFarland, the founder of McFarland. Patrick graduated from Madison East High School in 1966, and married the love of his life, Susan Hatcher on February 22, 1969. Patrick and Susan raised their family in McFarland. Patrick worked for Nationwide Papers for 34 years in Madison and they retired north to their lake home in Montello in 1999. One of Patrick’s favorite activities was watching the wildlife on Buffalo Lake from his recliner with the television on in the background.

Patrick was a member of the Air National Guard of Wisconsin at Truax Field; he served as an Air Policeman for the 115th combat support squadron and as a Staff Sargent.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue; and three children: Laura (Jason) Genord, Timothy (Tiffany), Sally (Jason) Speakman; ten grandchildren: Stephanie (Nickolas) Wolff, Scott (Micah) Topel, Annie (Randy Murbach) Busse, Tiffany (Austin) Schneider, Mandi, Piper, Sydnie, Tegan, Jaxon and Eden; as well as four great-grandchildren: Greyson, Jameson, Benjamin and Clara. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lynch; brother, Michael; and brother-in-law, Steven (Kay) Hatcher; as well as many nieces, nephews; his favorite dogs: Bob and Buffy; and several close friends.

Patrick is reunited in heaven with his parents; infant daughter; brother-in-law, Tom Lynch; and many loved pets from over the years.

Patrick McFarland will be laid to rest with private graveside services at the McFarland (Lower) Cemetery in McFarland.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.