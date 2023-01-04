NEW GLARUS—Patrick Gene Zaffino, age 55, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1967, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the son of Joseph and Lois (Mueller) Zaffino. Patrick graduated from Belleville High School in 1986. He also attended UW-Whitewater and UW-Madison graduating with a degree in Public Administration. Patrick had worked the last 14 years at the Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection. He had also formerly owned and operated Zaf-Ole’s Catering for eight years. Pat loved friends and family. He possessed a quick wit that brought honesty, humor, and an abundance of laughter to every conversation. Pat really liked sitting on his deck enjoying nature, his fantasy football league, and spending time with friends and family. He was united in marriage to the love of his life and soulmate, Jamie, in a private ceremony.