NEW GLARUS—Patrick Gene Zaffino, age 55, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1967, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the son of Joseph and Lois (Mueller) Zaffino. Patrick graduated from Belleville High School in 1986. He also attended UW-Whitewater and UW-Madison graduating with a degree in Public Administration. Patrick had worked the last 14 years at the Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection. He had also formerly owned and operated Zaf-Ole’s Catering for eight years. Pat loved friends and family. He possessed a quick wit that brought honesty, humor, and an abundance of laughter to every conversation. Pat really liked sitting on his deck enjoying nature, his fantasy football league, and spending time with friends and family. He was united in marriage to the love of his life and soulmate, Jamie, in a private ceremony.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Jamie; stepsons: Sydney (Sarah) Doeseckle and William (Erin) Doeseckle; and two grandsons: Myles and Odin. He is further survived by three brothers: Joe (Vicky) Zaffino, Paul (Gloria) Zaffino, and Rick Zaffino; nieces: Jennifer (Christopher) Baye, Madelyn (Shawn) Lamb and their children: Sophia and Lombardi, Kearstin (Joshua) Hyttinen and their children: Gabriel, Alex, and Bayne; nephews: Brad (Christy) Wozniak, James Zaffino, Landon Peterson; mother-in-law, Beth Luchsinger; father-in-law, Robert (Colleen) Lampman; aunts: Arvilla Mueller, Ruth McGettigan, and Linda Argall; along with many many other beloved relatives and friends, and pets: Buddy and T. Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Maria and John Wozniak.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be announced at a later date.
