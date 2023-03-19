May 8, 1927—March 15, 2023

MADISON—Patricia (Rosie) Steiner, age 95, of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023, in the company of her youngest son, Tony, who had played guitar and mandolin and sang her favorite songs to her earlier in the evening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Farish and Dorothy Owen; her sister, Cynthia Philip; husbands: Roger Miller and Peter Steiner; and Peter’s daughter, Sue Robinson. Pat liked to be known as Rosie, after WWII icon Rosie the Riveter.

Rosie was born in Pawtucket, RI, on May 8, 1927, and graduated from Smith College in 1949. Growing up as a teenager in Asheville, NC, Rosie developed a love for bluegrass and folk music and learned to play guitar after seeing Joan Baez in concert at the UW Memorial Union in the early 1960s. Her love of that music was rekindled during many spring trips to Merlefest in NC, and her friends in Ann Arbor reported she looked ten years younger after returning from her first fest in 2003, as shown in the photo.

Rosie had a lifetime passion for helping worthy causes, starting as a teenager with collecting scarce items (rubber and tin) for the war effort. In the mid-1960s she tutored foreign UW graduate students in English and was active in progressive politics in both Madison and Ann Arbor, where she lived from 1968-2010. Rosie also silkscreened the annual family Christmas cards, often with her Siamese cat playing with an ornament; volunteered by visiting VA patients in Ann Arbor; and wrote and published four books, including a biography of one of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo during Argentina’s Dirty War, and translations of other works from Spanish including a collection of 11th-13th century Moorish poems and essays by Victoria Ocampo, an early 20th century Argentinian feminist and intellectual.

Rosie lived in Athens, Greece (1965-66), and Nairobi, Kenya (1974-75), when her professor husbands Roger (UW-Madison) and Peter (Michigan) were on sabbatical from their respective universities. Rosie and Peter enjoyed tennis, skiing, long walks in nature, and traveling the world together.

Rosie is survived by her sons: Greg (Dawn), Matthew and Tony Miller (Kathy); Alison (David) and David Steiner (Adrienne); nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

On behalf of Rosie and the entire family, we would like to thank the entire Attic Angel staff and Agrace Hospice for the loving care and support they gave her and us through the years.

A memorial service for Rosie will be held this summer – place and date TBD.