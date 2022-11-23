July 6, 1933—Nov. 18, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Patricia (Patty) Ann Vande Hei, (Simonar), 89, passed away, November 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Patty was born, July 6, 1933, in Green Bay, to Raymond & Albina Simonar. She attended grade school at St. John the Evangelist and graduated high school from St Joseph’s Academy in 1951. She was united in marriage with Gerald (Jerry) Vande Hei on October 11, 1958, at St. John the Evangelist in Green Bay. They enjoyed over 62 years together and were blessed with four children, Todd, Ann, Tim, and Nick. They lived throughout Wisconsin due to Jerry’s career with the State of Wisconsin’s Forestry Department including: Gordon, Black River Falls, Shawano, and finally settling in Sun Prairie in 1973.

Patty’s most loved role in her life was “Mom and Grandma Pat.” Patty created a happy and loving home for the family filled with many laughs, excellent food, and fond memories. Each holiday, she decorated their home with every special detail. Patty also cherished time with her dear friends playing cards in a bridge club for many years and enjoying weekly visits and “Cokes” at McDonalds.

Patty’s Catholic faith was the center of her life. She was a devoted member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, rarely missing a mass.

Patty is survived by her loving family: Todd (Laura) Vande Hei, Ann (Rob) McIntyre, and Nick (Julie) Vande Hei. Also a proud grandma to nine grandchildren: Jenny Hembree, Steven and Olivia Vande Hei; Andrew, Molly, and Abigail McIntyre; Tillie, Mary Mae, and Raymond Vande Hei and great grandsons: Levi, Jameson, and Lukas Hembree. She is also furthered survived by her brothers: Mike (Sue) Simonar and Tom (Bonnie) Simonar; her sisters-in-law, Doris Schoultz and Jean Bourgeois; along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Jerry, on March 10, 2021; their son, Tim, on April 10, 2020; and her parents, Raymond and Albina Simonar.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 26, 2022, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, a donation in Patricia’s name to the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary endowment fund would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at Home Again in Columbus and Generations Hospice for their special care of Patty over the past several years.

“We are at peace knowing Mother is reunited with Dad and Tim in heaven and with the Lord.”

