Jan. 25, 1930—Dec. 16, 2022

OREGON—Patricia “Pat” Berman, age 92, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Sienna Crest. She was born on Jan. 25, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Almond and Clarabelle (Brown) Andrews.

Pat graduated from Madison Central High School. She married Wilfred “Will” Berman on Sept. 15, 1952, in Oregon. Pat was employed with Wisconsin School for Girls and then later at Oregon Correction Camp System until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church.

Pat enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time at the cabin in Little Arbor Vitae, Wis. She also enjoyed helping her family with the annual maple syrup harvest. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Pat is survived by her children, Mike (Laurie) Berman, Gene (Marty) Berman and Jayne (Denny) West; five grandchildren, Jim Berman, David (Tracey) Berman, Jeff Berman, Melinda (Scott) Greiber and Kevin (Jessica) West; ten great-grandchildren, Sabrina Berman, Hannah Berman, Hailey Berman, Tanner Berman, Jack Berman, Madi Berman, Jordyn Carow, Carter West, Shaylin West and Cameron West; and great-great grandchild, Aurora Berman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Will; and parents.

A private service was held. Interment was held at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515