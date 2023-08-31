Patricia "Pat" Alsum

Set. 5, 1951 - Aug. 22, 2023

MADISON - Patricia Mae Alsum, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday August 22, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Pat was born on September 5, 1951, in Waupun, WI, the daughter of Gerrit and Marion (Dykstra) Alsum. She was a graduate of Cambria High School, Class of 1969.

Pat worked as an Insurance Specialist for many years at various locations. She was very crafty and enjoyed painting pictures, making homemade greeting cards, knitting, and sewing quilts. Pat was a proud member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed people and throughout the years formed many close relationships with co-workers and friends.

Pat's family meant the world to her. She was especially close to her niece, Connie whom she talked to everyday. Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Pat is survived by her mother, Marion Alsum; brother, Ron Alsum; niece, Connie Alsum; and uncle, Peter (Carol) Dykstra. She is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerrit Alsum; grandparents; uncles: Gerrit, Louie and Leo Deboer, Dick and Jim Dykstra; aunts: Tillie Brotkousi, Nellie Ferge and Sarah Preuss.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Friesland Community Church, 107 E. Winnebago St., Friesland, WI 53935.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Friesland Community Church with Pastor Darrin Vant Hoff officiating. Burial will follow at Friesland Cemetery.

