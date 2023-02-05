Oct. 12, 1932 – Dec. 21, 2022

Patricia “Pat” A. (Wendel) (Finnessy) Scoggins, passed away at the age of 90, on December 21, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Pat was born on October 12, 1932, in Marinette, the daughter of Clarence and Victoria Wendel. Pat graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School, attended the UW-Marinette Extension, and later was on the staff of radio station WMAM. She married Donald J. Finnessy in 1954. She and Don suffered the death of their first-born at the age of two but went on to raise seven children in a home on Merryman Street. Don died in December 1970 from cancer. After five years of single parenting, Pat found her second love and married Charlie C. Scoggins, Sr. in August 1975. Charlie and his two sons, Charlie Jr., and John joined in the love and chaos on Merryman Street. Charlie died in November 2010, after a battle with cancer.

Pat was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, and was a parishioner of Holy Family Church (St. Joseph’s) in Marinette for over 60 years. Her faith was an important part of her daily life and gave her much strength and comfort. For many years, Pat participated in the Perpetual Devotion of the Host with a weekly vigil at Lourdes Church. She was a regular participant in Red Cross Blood drives and donated over five gallons. Pat was a 50-year member of PEO Chapter Q, an avid bridge player, and enjoyed a good game of euchre. She was very proud to have owned and run Mickey Lu Bar-B-Q with Charlie, and came out of retirement to do the daily banking until the age of 87.

Pat loved to cook and bake and had her specialties. Her legendary cinnamon bread was a tasty and welcomed gift every holiday season in the homes of many of her friends. She also worked her magic with banana bread in a coffee can, scrambled eggs, lasagna, chicken soup and delighted her kids with delicious homemade cookies, cakes, and pies. Whenever any of her children visited, she would make sure their favorite was on the menu. Mom always cooked with love, so even a peanut butter sandwich and hot chocolate were a treat. She was, above all, a mother to her children and nothing was more important to her than to make sure they felt safe and loved.

Pat is survived by her children: Chuck (Teri Kelly) Finnessy, Katie (Jim) Butman, Maggie (Russ) Finnessy-Cook, Ted (Stacey) Finnessy, Tom (Sue Briggs) Finnessy, John (Maggie) Finnessy, Sarah (Shane) Kaatz; and two step children: Charlie (Kathy) Scoggins Jr., and John Scoggins; along with 15 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces: Dominique (Randy) Wilson, Shauna (Tom) Saffle, Laura (Terry) Fitzgerald, and Mary (Chris) Mathison.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter Jill, her sister Dorothy, and brothers Bob and Harry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church—St. Joseph’s Church in Marinette, Wis., on Saturday, February 18, 2023. A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., with the Mass to follow. Thielen Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Pat’s name to either St Vincent de Paul or the Salvation Army.

Pat’s family would like to thank the staff of All Saints Memory Care, and especially Lora Vick, for the kindness, care, and friendship they showed Pat over the final months of her life.