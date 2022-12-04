MADISON—Patricia Louise (Braun) Frydenlund died peacefully in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2022, after a short, unexpected illness. Pat was the loving wife of Mel Frydenlund for 61 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 501 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.