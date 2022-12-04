 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Louise (Braun) Frydenlund

Patricia Louise (Braun) Frydenlund

MADISON—Patricia Louise (Braun) Frydenlund died peacefully in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2022, after a short, unexpected illness. Pat was the loving wife of Mel Frydenlund for 61 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 501 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics