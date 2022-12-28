Oct. 20, 1946—Dec. 22, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla./ SUN PRAIRIE—Patricia L. Stowell, 76, of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, surrounded by family.

Pat, born on October 20, 1946, in Madison, WI, was one of eight children born to Betty and Leland Stowell. A graduate of Sun Prairie High School she eventually made her way to Gainesville, FL, where she worked for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office for many years before her retirement. She was an avid sports fan, best known for her love of her Florida Gators for whom she was a season ticket holder and could frequently be found tailgating before home games. Pat was an amazing woman, who’s love for life took her to many places and allowed her to touch so many lives.

She was survived by her mother, Betty (Marking) Stowell, brothers: Don (Nikki) Stowell, Dave (Mary) Stowell and Dan Stowell; sisters: Barb (Dave) Koch, Kim (Steve) Kearney and Teri (Andy) Miller; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved pups: Abbie and Max; father, Leland Stowell; sister, Carol Grant; brother in-law, Dave Koch; and niece, Stephanie Wake.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home 302 Columbus St, Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home of Thursday. A private interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove.

The family would like to make a special thanks to Agrace and Home Instead for your wonderful care and support.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400