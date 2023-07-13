Patricia L. "Patty" Lein

Nov. 15, 1948 - July 4, 2023

BRIGGSVILLE – Patricia L. "Patty" Lein, age 74, of Briggsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, with her loving husband by her side.

Patricia was born on November 15, 1948, in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Leslie and Ruth (Miller) Jones. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1967. Patty married Duane Lein on June 12, 1971, in Beaver Dam. She attended MATC in Medical Assistance and worked for doctors at 1 South Park. After raising her family, she returned to school at age 38 and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. Patty worked at St. Mary's Hospital from 1992 until 2000. She loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Patty was a member of Grace Bible Church in Portage.

She is survived by her husband, Duane; their children, Kyle (Jean) Lein and Kimberly (Nick) Dixon; her grandchildren, Asher, Livie and Griff; her sister, Janice Jarcow; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Kathy Jones and three uncles, Warren Jones, Lee "PeeWee" Jones and Wayne "Boots" Jones.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Grace Bible Church in Portage. A Celebration of Life will start at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, at Grace Bible Church, with Rev. Jeremy Edmondson officiating. Inurnment will be private in Briggsville Protestant Cemetery.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.