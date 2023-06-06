Patrica (Barton) Neilsen

June 17, 1945 - May 12, 2023

On Friday, May 12, 2023, our beloved mother and sister, Patrica (Barton) Neilsen passed to eternal life at the age of 78. She was born on June 17, 1945 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI to Leland and Rosella Barton.

She graduated high school in 1963 and married her first husband and had four children: Molly (David) Bentley, Kurt Trimble, Sarah Trimble, and Eugene Trimble. She later married Richard Neilsen in 1989.

Patrica was preceded in death by her mother and father, Leland and Rosella Barton and brother, Charles. She is survived by husband, Richard Neilsen; brothers: Thomas and Robert (Sarah) Barton; sister-in-law Shirley (Charles); 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Patrica enjoyed her crafts and keeping in touch with family and friends on Facebook. She also loved getting involved with her family Genealogy and collecting dolls.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.