Patricia Forbes

MADISON - Our beloved Mother, Patricia Forbes passed away quietly August 5, 2023, in Madison, WI. Pat was a long time Madison resident and loved her husband, Ed, family, home and city. She resided in the Dudgeon Monroe St. neighborhood for 73 years.

Pat was most proud of her family and took great joy as her children attained degrees and again as her grandchildren progressed with degrees and careers.

Pat loved spending time with friends and traveling. Long time Madison friends and new friends from trips were a source of great joy for her.

Pat was a lifelong reader and learner. Self-taught in many areas she was constantly reaching out with new ideas and trying new technologies.

She believed strongly in justice, democracy and institutions. She was involved in many local political campaigns and never shied away from contacting local representatives with ideas, suggestions or concerns. Pat never failed to vote!

The Badgers, Packers and Brewers were her teams. She loved sports and could hold her own on players, coaches and games. She supported family members as they competed and never missed a game.

Pat often sacrificed for others and gave much of herself. While we are heartened that she will find peace and join her family that proceeded her. We are saddened to lose her strong presence and guidance.

"Heaven was in her eye, in every gesture dignity and grace." - John Milton

Survived by her four children: Jeff (Cathy) Forbes, Missy (Dean) Currier, Karen (Gwain) Yee, Steve (Dominique) Forbes; grandchildren: William (Meagan) Forbes, Peter (Meghan Hemken) Forbes, Brock (Meredith) Currier, Grant (Hannah Zacher) Yee, Hannah Yee, Ben Forbes, Ellie Forbes; great-grandchildren: Joseph and Henry Forbes and Wyatt Currier

There is a private family service at Forest Hill. A Celebration of Life event for friends and family will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Great Dane Hilldale.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the Dane County Humane Society, or UW Friends of the Arboretum.

