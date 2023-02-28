April 10, 1929 – Feb. 26, 2023

STOUGHTON — Patricia Faye (Oscar) Holtan, 93, of Stoughton, Wis., died on February 26, 2023, at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge, Madison, Wis..

Born April 10, 1929, to Elver Oscar and Claire (White) Oscar, Patricia graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947. She went on to study at McMurray College and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1951. Following graduation, Patricia moved to Manhattan, then Chicago where she served as a social worker with the Red Cross. As a young woman, she traveled through Europe and the Caribbean, and was especially fond of Cuba.

In 1958, Patricia married Vern Holtan at Central Lutheran Church in Stoughton, then moved to Minneapolis where Vern studied at Luther Seminary in St. Paul. Patricia and Vern went on to have four children: John, Peter, David and Susan, raising them in Stevens Point and Appleton, Wis. Later in life, Patricia pursued her love for the world, traveling extensively throughout Europe, the Americas and Caribbean. Patricia believed in service and was a lifelong volunteer in the communities where she lived. Her philanthropic support included the Stoughton Library, Hospital, Train Depot, Veterans Park, Historical Society and American Legion Auxiliary; she was a dedicated patron of Olbrich Gardens, Madison, and also supported the University of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Historical Society and Grace Episcopal Church, Madison. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and humanitarian who endlessly supported and encouraged her children to explore, discover, learn and make the most of every day.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Elver and Claire Oscar; and her son, Peter. She is survived by her husband, Vern Holtan of Stoughton, Wis.; three children: John Holtan (Karen) of Appleton, Wis., David Holtan of Madison, Wis., and Susan Holtan of Sedona, Ariz.; and two grandchildren: Kristin Holtan and Nicole Holtan.

A short graveside service will be on Friday, March 2, 2023, at Riverside Cemetery, Stoughton,

The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful Oakwood Prairie Ridge and Agrace Hospice staff who cared for Patricia.