PORTAGE - Patricia Esch of Portage, Wisconsin, passed away August 9, 2023. She was born in Detroit Michigan, June 24, 1939 to Maurice Morency and Marion (Vigneault) Morency. She married Gerald Wendorf in 1957, and following Gerald's death, married Edward Esch in 1995. She was baptized one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 2003.

Joan was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister Elaine Kwilnski, and both spouses. Joan leaves behind her children, David Wendork, Jacklyn (Christopher) Braith, Cheryl (Alan) Hayes, Thomas (Tracy) Wendorf and Ricki (Kristina) Wendorf; along with 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

The Jehovah's Witnesses of Portage will host a memorial service at a later date. Joan requested that any donations in her memory be made to the Jehovah's Witnesses at W10326 Hwy 16, Portage, or the River Haven Homeless Shelter at 108 E. Pleasant Street, Portage. Joan's family would like to express extreme gratitude for the extraordinary support and care provided by her friends in the Portage Jehovah's Witness community and the SSM Health hospice team of Baraboo, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.