Oct. 6, 1940 – Feb. 21, 2023

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Patricia C. Russell, age 82, of Prairie du Sac, Wis., passed away February 21, 2023, at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

She was born on October 6, 1940, in Baraboo, the daughter of the late Hubert and Marguerite (Cecka) Kelter. She graduated from Sauk City High School in 1958. Pat was united in marriage to Henry Russell on June 18, 1966, in Sauk City, Wis. She was employed by the Bank of Prairie du Sac for over 40 years.

After her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Tripp Memorial Museum, serving on the board for the August Derleth Society and on the planning commission for the Village of Prairie du Sac. She enjoyed quilting, making Hardanger embroidery, sewing, crafting, fishing and watching the eagles.

She is survived by husband, Henry; daughter, Connie (James) Reeves; brother, Ken (Mary) Kelter; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Marguerite Kelter; and sister, Sharon Laird; brother-in-law, Robert Laird; sisters-in-law: Shirley Cvikota and Marian Burke.

There will be a visitation at Hooverson Funeral Home on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Church, Sauk City on Tuesday, February, 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. Final resting place will be Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

Our family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Agrace and Maplewood Nursing Home.