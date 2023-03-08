Oct. 2, 1930 - March 4, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE - Patricia C. Janssen, age 92, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on October 2, 1930 to George and Marguerite Dall in Lancaster.

She married Raymond Janssen on July 16, 1952, in a double ceremony in Lancaster with her sister, Mary and officiated by her brother, Monsignor Dall.

She graduated from Lancaster High School and went on to nursing school at St. Mary's School of Nursing in Wausau, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1951. Her nursing career had her working in various hospitals including Madison, Green Bay and Columbus. Patricia was a dedicated OB Nurse for 35 years.

Patricia was a devoted member of Alter Society, St. Francis Circle, Twentieth Century Club and a member of Sacred Hearts Church Council along with being a volunteer at the voting polls and Sacred Hearts School. Her true passion belonged to her family and her Catholic faith which was visible to others with her caring, selfless and generous ways.

Patricia is survived by her children: Elaine (Donald) Hansen of Florida, Thomas of Poynette, James (Kathy) of Poynette, Mark (Betsy) of Texas, Richard (Kirsten) of Sun Prairie. Seven grandchildren: Donald, Christine, Megan, Jaime, Nicholas, Ryan and Scott. Seven great-grandchildren: Colton, Teagan, Harper, McKoy, Juniper, Forrest and Emery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; son, Robert; brother, Monsignor Norbert Dall; her sisters: Mary Gregoire and Frances Bausch; daughter-in-law, Joan Janssen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie with Father Thomas Kelley and Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts Building and Grounds Fund.