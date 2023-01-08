April 26, 1941—Dec. 9, 2022

VICTORIA, Minn.—Patricia Ann Bakken, age 81, of Victoria, formerly of Madison passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Lake Ridge Nursing Home in Buffalo.

Memorial Service Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Home, 141 E. 1st St. in Waconia with Father Martin Shallbetter as Officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Patricia “Pat” worked various jobs in her adult years before meeting and marrying Gunnar in 1977. After her son Thomas was born a year later, Patricia settled in as a full-time stay-at-home mother and caretaker of the family. This was her greatest pride and joy. The family enjoyed bike rides in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter. After Tom entered grade school, Pat mixed in part time work with her homemaking.

The family enjoyed many cross country trips, from flying to San Diego to long car trips to Disney World and Washington State. After Tom grew up, these trips continued with husband Gunnar leading what became frequent motorcycle excursions through Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and even all the way out to Mount Saint Helens.

In recent years, Pat and Gunnar moved back to Minnesota to be closer to Tom and his young family. Pat’s time was spent mostly near home, exploring the small towns she lived in and adoring her two grandchildren Owen and Elsie. She was blessed to spend her last years as a doting grandmother, able to enjoy much time with her family.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Markin; brother, Joseph Burns.

Patricia is survived by her loving family, husband, Gunnar; son, Thomas (Amber) Bakken; grandchildren: Owen and Elsie; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Virginia Burns, Harold (Patricia) Bakken; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.