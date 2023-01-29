Jan. 31, 1930—Jan. 15, 2023

MADISON—Patricia Ann Anderson Mair, age 92, passed away on January 15, 2023.

Pat was born January 31, 1930, in Milwaukee to Avis Brickson Anderson and Victor C. Anderson. The family moved to Madison when Pat was two, where her brother John was born in 1932, and her sister Mary was born in 1940.

Pat attended Madison elementary school and graduated from Madison East High School in 1947. She received a BS degree in Education Human Ecology from UW Madison in 1952. In addition to teaching, Pat accumulated 43 years of work experience as a state employee in the following areas: Ag Journalism while a student at UW Madison, Revocations and Suspensions, Motor Vehicle Department (Transportation), Assistant to the Dean, School of Social Welfare, UW Milwaukee, and 32 years certifying teachers in the Wisconsin Technical College System, (WTCS) retiring in 2002.

In 1966, Pat married Tom Mair and they shared fifty happy years together. For ten years, Pat was the supervisor of the live in caregiver(s) for her parents and also worked as the weekend caregiver. Pat and Tom enjoyed season tickets for Badger football, hockey, and the Green Bay Packers. Together with family members they spent vacation time for many years in the Minocqua area and the Florida Panhandle including Panama City Beach. They also vacationed in Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Pat spent many hours sailing on lake Wingra with her close friend Dorothy Zwerg and their UW student skippers, thanks to Tom, who contributed the sailboat that he won. Pat was active in many clubs and organizations including Delta Zeta, Madison Panhellenic, life member UW Alumni, and alumni class rep., and as an advisory board member to the Mini Med School sponsored by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and the UW Foundation.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Tom; parents, Avis and Victor; brother, John Anderson; sister-in-law, June Anderson; nephew, Jeffery Anderson; and niece, Joy Anderson.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Shulman Bourne (David); nephew, Daniel Shulman; niece, Beth Mulvan (Dello Buono) (Brian), Matthew Dello Buono (Jillian) and Ryan Dello Buono; nephew, Jonathan Shulman (Dr. Ngan Nyugen), Khai, Ai Vy and Luu Ly Shulman; niece-in-law, Jennifer Anderson, Christopher and Kathryn Anderson; nephew, Jayson Anderson (Laurie), Eva and Gus Anderson; cousins: Jim Burton (Sharon), Craig Burton (Christina) and Steve Burton (Bri), Bob Burton (Sue), Eunice Bennin, Don Lautz, and other cousins on the Brickson side. Cousins: Carol Mae Schiltz, Janet Kastelic, Mary Lee, Frank, Sue and families, and other Anderson cousins.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Luncheon will follow after the burial at Forest Hill Cemetery. Pastor John Warzala Dumke, from Luther Memorial Church will preside.

Pat was a member of Luther Memorial for more than 70 years and taught Sunday School for several years.

John 3:16- “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. Hallelujah!”

Memorials are suggested to Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53715; or to The Mini Med School Fund #11258769, attention Mary Jo Spalinger, UW Foundation, 1848 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI 53705

608-238-3434