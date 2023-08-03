Patricia A. Lintner

Aug. 12, 1941 – July 12, 2023

LA PORTE, IN - Patricia A. Lintner, 81, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 3:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at home.

She was born August 12, 1941, in Joliet, IL, to Ralph and Selma (Wannarka) Stukel, Sr.

Patricia retired as a Secretary from the Wisconsin Dells School District after 25 years. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Wisconsin Dells and St. Peter Catholic Church, La Porte.

Patricia was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed sewing, shopping, and watching the Game Show Network.

On July 18, 1964, she married the love of her life, Charles Lintner, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2016.

Also preceding in death were her parents; one sister, Helen Hall; and nephew, Patrick Hall.

Surviving are one son, Gregory Lintner of TX; and one daughter, Julie Lintner of La Porte; two brothers: Ralph and Dale Stukel both of Pewaukee, WI; and three grandchildren: Tyler Marie (Chandler) Ball of Indianapolis, Carlie Erne of Mishawaka, and Brittney Lintner of TX; Jari Lynn Troth of La Porte, honorary daughter; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Thank you to Dunes Hospice for the compassionate care of mom.

A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church, 603 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965 with Fr. John Blewett officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Wisconsin Dells. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday from 1:00–5:00 p.m., at the Barn in Bowman Park, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Patricia A. Lintner.