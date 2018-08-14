STOUGHTON - Gertrude Everson Paton, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. She was born in Stoughton on June 3, 1924, the daughter of Clarence and Nina Anderson. Gertrude graduated from Stoughton High School in 1942 and Madison General Hospital with a degree in nursing in 1946. She had a long career as a RN in both Viroqua and Stoughton. On June 5, 1948, Gertrude married Edor Everson Jr. Together they raised four children. After Edor's passing in 1984 she married Roy Paton Jr. on Nov. 7, 1987.
Gertrude is survived by four sons, Gregory, Jeffery, Todd and Michael; four granddaughters, Britt, Rachel, Mya and Maren; four great-grandchildren; and the entire loving Roy Paton Jr. family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Edor and Roy; and two brothers, Gregory and Buddy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon following the burial, at the Stoughton VFW. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorials may be made to Stoughton Hospital Foundation, Skaalen Retirement Services, American Diabetes Association, or the American Cancer Society. A special thank you to Cheryl Trow for her longtime friendship and support, to the staff of Skaalen, and to her long term doctor, Dr. Joyce Brehm.
