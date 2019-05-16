MADISON - Mary Stuart Paterson passed away May 1, 2019. She was born Sept. 20, 1954, in Amityville, N.Y., the daughter of Margaret (Echols) and Robert Lamb Paterson.
In the 1980s Mary move to Madison, where she earned her RN from Madison Area Technical College and worked at a number of facilities in central Wisconsin. She was a gifted embroiderer and crafts person who enjoyed music and the arts.
Mary Stuart was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eliza Lasky; and brother-in-law, Greg Lasky of Vesper, Wis.; and nephew, Jedediah Lasky. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert Paterson and Louise Grindrod of Gloucester, Ma.; and longtime friend, Errol (Bongo) Hamilton.
Mary's family thanks the staff and residence at CWC Adult Family Home, for their caring support of Mary during the last months of her life.
Mary Stuart's death ended her decades-long struggle with addiction. Friends who wish to honor her memory and acknowledge her struggle, might consider a donation to an addiction support organization, in the hope that it may help others who are battling this disease.