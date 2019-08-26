PORTAGE - Patricia Whithorne Lovesy Patefield, of Portage, died peacefully of natural causes on August 24, 2019 in Portage, Wisconsin.
She was born on December 8, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Carla Desebrok Lovesy and Richard Whithorne Lovesy. She grew up in Briggsville on land that she returned to later in her life. She had one sister, Louise Claire, who died as a young woman. Growing up during the Depression, life was hard but the lessons of hard work, charity and frugality, as well as unconditional love were imparted.
Patricia, or Pat as she was known to all, graduated from Portage High School in 1944 and from the Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She was a registered nurse for more than 50 years. During the course of her career, she worked at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Riverside Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, and the Columbia County Nursing Home in Wyocena, where she was director of nursing for many years.
On June 18, 1950 she married Carol George Patefield, a civil engineer from Edgar, Wisconsin. They have three children, George R. Patefield, Julie Patefield Halvorsen and Lisa C. Patefield. During the course of their 69 years together, Pat and Pate lived in Wisconsin Rapids, Madison, Poynette, Briggsville, and Portage, making many friends wherever they went.
Pat enjoyed traveling, especially to England, where she went every two years to visit cousins and friends. She was an avid reader, gardener, historian, antique collector, and raiser of sheep. In 1989, she and Pate were honored with the Master Shepherd award by the Wisconsin Central Sheep Producers.
In Briggsville, Pat was an active member of the American Legion Auxillary. Her father, Richard Lovesy, was a founder and first commander of the Briggsville American Legion Post 329. She was also an active friend and supporter of the Briggsville United Methodist Church.
Pat loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and instilled in all a strong work
ethic, integrity, love of animals, sense of justice, curiosity, love of country, charity, sense of humor, love of life and FUN! She enjoyed evening cocktails. She had many cherished friends who spanned the generations.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carol “Pate”; children, George R. (Linda Allen) of Portage, Julie (Scott) Halvorsen of Aiken,SC, and Lisa (Holly Houston) of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Zane Patefield Halvorsen (Robyn Collignon) of Oakland, CA and Katelin Patefield (Dr. Daniel) Villiers of Aiken, SC; and great-grandchildren, Bryn Patricia Reade Villiers and Wilder Nicholas Halvorsen. She is also survived by her English cousins, Peter and Susan Cox, Barry and Paula Cox, Philip Cox (and Marion Marrs), Christopher Palmer, Philip Palmer, Debbie (Mark) Harris and Nikki (Steven) Beamish. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and cousins Helen and Eva Lovesy.
Pat did not wish to have a funeral but instead wanted her family to host a cocktail party for family and friends. Her ashes will be spread over two of her most favorite places in the world. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County (WI). The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage is assisting the family. www.pmmfh.com
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glint on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you wake in the morning hush,
I am the swift, uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circling flight.
I am the soft starlight at night.
Do not stand at my grave and weep.
I am not there, I do not sleep.
Do not stand at my grave and cry.
I am not there, I did not die.
Mary Frye (1932)