CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP—Herbert Charles Paske, 86, of Caledonia Township, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, July 16, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Herb was born in 1931, in Caledonia Township, the son of Charles J. and Minnie (Baerwolf) Paske. He attended Hillside Country School and graduated from Portage High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On returning, he served in the Wisconsin Air Guard 176th Fighter Squadron as a pilot. Herb enjoyed flying many hours throughout his life. He worked for Wisconsin Power and Light for over 33 years at various locations. Herb was a Boy Scout leader for 20 plus years. He was very active in many civic and government organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, who he married in 1984, and her children, Mark (Noeli) Welch, Jeff (Cindy) Welch, Tom Welch, Russ (Mary) Welch and Don (Debbie) Welch. He is further survived by his first wife, Nancy Paske, and their daughters, Vickie (Dan Eggers), Debbie (Alan) Rosenthal and Terrie (Larry) Hoffman; sister, Elaine McOlash and family; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Alvin and Marvin Paske.
A private family graveside service was held in Caledonia Township at the family plot on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
A special thanks to St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., K4/658, Madison, WI 53792-6164. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.