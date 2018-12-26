BLACK EARTH - Richard Leon Parrell, age 87, passed away on Dec. 23, 2018. Although he was not rich, nor famous, Richard lived a full life of love. A wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather, he enjoyed a world of simplicity and modesty, escaping to the woods and water to fish and hunt. Dick was born Mar. 10, 1931, in Mazomanie to the late Martin Louis and Marie Veronica (Hoven) Parrell. He graduated from Mazomanie High School where he excelled at football. Following High School he served in the U.S. Army, based in Germany during World War II.
Upon returning home, Richard married Margie F. Dietrich on Aug. 25, 1956, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Mazomanie. Together they shared a life of hard work, family, their beloved cats and other animals, traveling together, and their 15 acre farm in Vermont Township. Dick worked for Wisconsin Bell and AT&T for 36 years providing telephone service to the surrounding area.
Dick is survived by his wife, Margie; son, John (Sue); granddaughter, Danielle; sister, Betty Johnson; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Moc.
We will see you again.
A prayer service will be led by Father Osvaldo Briones, at 11 a.m., on Dec. 29, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Dick's family would like to acknowledge and thank Ingleside Manor, and Dr. Joseph Berg for their compassionate care and giving us a little of dad back. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.