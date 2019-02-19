CROSS PLAINS / BLACK EARTH - Mary Parrell, age 89, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Jan. 20, 1930, in Vermont Township, the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Bowar) Brunner. She married Martin Parrell on Aug. 17, 1949, in Vermont at St. James Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by children, Kathy (Jim) Haack of Deerfield, Bob (Donna) Parrell of Belmont, Mark (Bonnie) Parrell of Scottsbluff, Neb., John (Janet) Parrell of Red Granite, Donna (Carl) Ketelboeter of Mazomanie, Pat (Mark) Sonnenberg of Mazomanie, Wayne (Audrey) Parrell of Black Earth, Carol (Gary) Hollfelder of Black Earth, Joe (Donna) Parrell of Cross Plains, Mike (Jennie) Parrell of Jacksonville, N.C., Marty (Janet Jo) Parrell of Mazomanie and Brian (Lisa) Parrell of Black Earth, and son-in-law, Rob Berge of Cross Plains; 36 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don (Goldie) Brunner of Mount Horeb and Bill (Nancee) Brunner of Arizona; and four sisters-in-law, Janice Brunner of Black Earth, Dorothy Brunner of Brule, Delores Kerl of Mazomanie and Mary Ellen Parrell of Black Earth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; daughter, Beth Berge; grandson, Kurt Haack; four sisters; three brothers; and one sister-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.
