MARSHALL—Franklin Eugene Parpart, age 85, of Marshall, passed away on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born the son of Erich and Rosetta (Prietz) Parpart on Feb. 25, 1933. He was married to Christine McNelly on June 2, 1956. He was blessed with four girls: Cathy (Bill) Moody, Vicki (Rick) Hellenbrand, Terri (Bill) Griepentrog-Ripp, and Julie (Tim) Sharpee. After Chris’s death, he married Barbara Hoege on July 23, 1995. His family then grew to include stepdaughters Kathy Adams, Diane (Pat) Fortunato and Nancy McCarthy.
Frank was a hardworking man who truly enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He retired from Oscar Mayer, worked a 40-acre farm, and after retirement enjoyed driving a school bus. He loved driving his golf cart and scooter, Chryslers and listening to Johnny Cash. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara; four daughters, three stepdaughters, 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine in April 1993.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, Marshall. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, with a service to follow. Burial following service at Medina Cemetery.
Our family wants to thank SSM Hospice for their support and guidance throughout this time.
