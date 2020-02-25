Parman, Kathryn Elizabeth (Witek)

MADISON — Kathryn Elizabeth (Witek) Parman, beloved, mother of five and grandmother of five passed away Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Muscoda, Wis. to Edward and Lena (Sikhart) Witek. She moved to Madison in 1940, and attended Holy Redeemer School, followed by Edgewood High School for one year on a scholarship. She graduated from Central High School in 1950. After high school, she worked at the United States Armed Forces Institute (USAFI) until she married and began a family. She also worked as a cashier for UW Housing for several years.
Katy married her high school sweetheart, Clayton Parman Jr., in 1955. They enjoyed many years together traveling, watching their children's and grandchildren's sporting events, and watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. Katy was always the planner and organizer for family vacations, holidays, cookouts, and gatherings. What a wonderful world it would be if everyone had a mother like you.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne, Tina, Laura (Tom Scheuerell), Ken (Theresa), and Gary (Carrie), four grandchildren, Kathryn, Rachel, Bailey, and Cooper, brother-in-law, Keith Parman, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton, infant grandson Clayton William, her parents, and all of her older siblings, Margaret (James Cunningham), Ray Witek, Edward Witek (Elizabeth/Betty), Leandra (James Dexter) and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH/ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1134 St. James Court, Madison, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Tom Baxter presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until time of mass.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Elmcroft Senior Living and Agrace Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care or Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
