Parman, Kathryn Elizabeth (Witek)

MADISON — Kathryn Elizabeth (Witek) Parman, beloved, mother of five and grandmother of five passed away Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on July 11, 1931, in Muscoda, Wis. to Edward and Lena (Sikhart) Witek. She moved to Madison in 1940, and attended Holy Redeemer School, followed by Edgewood High School for one year on a scholarship. She graduated from Central High School in 1950. After high school, she worked at the United States Armed Forces Institute (USAFI) until she married and began a family. She also worked as a cashier for UW Housing for several years.

Katy married her high school sweetheart, Clayton Parman Jr., in 1955. They enjoyed many years together traveling, watching their children's and grandchildren's sporting events, and watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. Katy was always the planner and organizer for family vacations, holidays, cookouts, and gatherings. What a wonderful world it would be if everyone had a mother like you.

She is survived by her children, Suzanne, Tina, Laura (Tom Scheuerell), Ken (Theresa), and Gary (Carrie), four grandchildren, Kathryn, Rachel, Bailey, and Cooper, brother-in-law, Keith Parman, and many nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}