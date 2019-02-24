BEAVER DAM - Craig P. Parman, age 66, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, surrounded by his family after a three-month battle with duodenal cancer.
Craig was born on June 26, 1952, in Madison, Wis., to Paul and Helen (Howard) Parman. Craig attended elementary school in Mazomanie, Wis., graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 1970, and earned a degree in physical education, health and safety from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1974. He spent his career teaching at Markesan High School and later in the Beaver Dam School District. On Feb. 19, 1977, Craig married Debra J. Hilker in Marshfield, Wis. Together they had one son, Brayden Paul Parman.
Craig was an active soul. He loved tennis, biking, pickleball, working out, attending music events and spending time at the beach. He was an avid Badgers fan and a season ticket holder, attending home basketball and football games. Together with his wife and son he enjoyed many vacations in Hilton Head, S.C., Florida, and various areas in Wisconsin.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen Parman. He is survived by his wife, Deb; and his son, Brayden; sister, Sandy (Jim) Schara of Cedarburg, Wis.; brother, Cory (Lynda) Parman of Berlin, Wis.; as well as nephews, Trevor (Kathleen Otey, fiancée) and Tyler (Jess) Schara; and nieces, Payton and Rylie Parman. Craig is also survived by five sisters-in-law, Susan (James) Zappen, Karen (John) Bittrich, Nancy (Brad) Hafermann, Linda Hilker and Jim Knobloch, and Sandy (Dave) Saether and many more nieces and nephews.
For those who knew Craig best, he had great compassion for the equality of all and the preservation of our earth. Craig will best be remembered as a loving husband and father who simply enjoyed life.
A memorial gathering for Craig will be held at FIRST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Bob Moberg officiating.
If desired, memorials in Craig's name may be directed to the YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam, or First Ev. Lutheran Church. Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.