MADISON - Michael E. Parks, age 66, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 14, 2019, in the home of, and under the dedicated vigilance of his best and lifelong friend, Roger Williams, together with Roger's fiancé, Amy Aues. Known by everyone as Yogi, he was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on April 4, 1952, the son of Paul and Lucille (Schmid) Parks.
Until his retirement, he worked as a car detailer for over 35 years at several of Madison's better known dealerships. His unique skill set and years of experience helped car owners overcome the common foibles of beverage spills, backseat toddler tragedies, and neglected exterior finishes by refurbishing blighted areas to like-new condition.
Yogi was "hooked" at an early age by a passion for fishing when he and Grampa Pete would prowl local fishing holes, cane poles, bobbers, and 50 pound test line, their chosen weaponry, to battle crappies, bluegills and other denizens that lurked in the imagination of a young boy below the murky surfaces of lakes Monona and Mendota.
From these early experiences sprung a lifetime love for the outdoors. The weaponry became more sophisticated. The sites expanded to virtually every navigable water body in Wisconsin. Grampa Pete was eventually replaced by his buddy Roger. Bass, walleye, trout, and musky became the later targets of developed skills. Deer hunting, mostly deer watching, became an autumn ritual of camp and comradery.
Yogi was happiest in these outdoor moments unbounded by the drudgery of civilized responsibilities. We hope that his afterlife finally brings him that world-class bass and that 30 point buck.
Mike is survived by his brother, Jeff (Linda) Parks of Belleville; niece, Ginny Lyn Parks of Belleville; and nephew, Mike Grotesend of Wisconsin Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Peter and Rosina Parks; and his brother, Larry.
A celebration of life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The family expresses their unquantifiable gratitude to the ICU medical staffs at Meriter/Unity Point Hospital, the UW Hospital and the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their amazing efforts during his time of need. Also, a special thank you to the staff from Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care assuring a dignified end in Mike's last days with us.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you make donations to the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Lung Cancer Association. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.