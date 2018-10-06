MCFARLAND / LAKE DELTON / COLUMBUS—Mary V. Parks, age 90, died on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at her home. She was born on Feb. 10, 1928, in Viroqua, to Leslie and Alvirah (Manley) Collins. She was a 1946 graduate of Kendall High School in Kendall. Mary met Frank Parks in July of 1947 and was married on Jan. 28, 1948, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Madison. They were married over 66 years and had six children.
In 1966, the couple built their home in McFarland. Mary was employed at the Sears service center in Madison from 1980 until 1995. They retired to Lake Delton in 1998, where Mary worked for the Lake Delton Baraboo School District. Shortly after Frank’s passing, Mary moved to Columbus to live with her son, Jim, and daughter-in-law, where they supported and cared for her during her last years.
Survivors whom she loved dearly include two sons, Jim (Lynn) and Rick (Jean); three daughters, Debra (Rockey) Wilson, Patricia (Kevin) Kalhagen and Rosanne (Russ) Slinde; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2014; one son and daughter-in-law, Frank Jr. and Lynne; five brothers; and three sisters.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens in Madison. The family is grateful for the care and support provided by Dr. Alissa Weber and SSM Health at Home Hospice.
