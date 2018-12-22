MADISON / FITCHBURG - On Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, David Kent Parks passed away at Agrace HospiceCare with his family by his side. He was born March 18, 1959, in Madison, the son of Robert F. and June (Curless) Parks. On Aug. 9, 1997, he married the love of his life, Andrea (Brunsell) Parks. On June 15, 1998, their son, Carson, was born.
Dave was a police officer for the Town of Madison Police Department from 1992, until his retirement in 2011. He was a patrol officer as well as a member of the tactical team and lead their K9 Training Program. Prior to his law enforcement career, Dave played pro football for the USFL in 1983, and played for the Arizona Wranglers and the Chicago Blitz. After football, he competed nationally in powerlifting. Dave still enjoyed weight lifting but he truly loved coaching his son, Carson, in powerlifting and getting to see him set world records at Nationals.
Dave's other passions were hunting and fishing, dog training, and his reptile business. He loved wildlife and enjoyed raising an orphaned red tail hawk, Frankie and a raccoon, Mugwai.
Dave is survived by his wife, Andrea; son, Carson; mother-in-law, Wanda (Tom) Marling; father-in-law, Craig (Jane) Brunsell; brother, Doug Parks; nephews, Brent and Brandon Parks; niece, Kristin (Ryan) Henderson; and many other dear friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Theodor Parks.
A Celebration of Dave's life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, with a brief memorial and honor guard service to follow at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Dave, you are larger than life and you've impacted the lives of all who knew you. We love you and will hold you in our hearts forever.