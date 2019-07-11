FAYETTE - Mildred J. “Millie” Parkinson, age 85 of Fayette, Wis. passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington, Wis. She was born March 27, 1934 in Darlington the daughter of James and Lula (Colbeck) Garvey. Millie grew up in Seymour Township in rural Darlington and graduated from Darlington High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Peter E. Parkinson on February 27, 1960 at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. Following her marriage, Millie moved to the dairy farm and began working side-by-side with Peter.
Millie is survived by her husband, Pete, at home; her children, Peter Jay Parkinson and Cathy Lu Parkinson both of Darlington, and Steven James Parkinson of Sun Prairie, Wis.; her grandchildren, Kyle Peterson, Kurt (Danielle) Peterson, Peter Peterson, and Dana Peterson; and two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Summer. She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Milford (Mayme) Parkinson; two sisters, Lucille Johnson and Alberta Staver; and two brothers, Dwaine Garvey and Glennie Garvey.
Millie was a member of Fayette United Methodist Church and was past Treasurer of its Ladies Aid. She was also a proud member of Fayette Sno-Goers, Fayette Sportsman Club, and the Darlington Bowling Hall of Fame. Millie loved to bowl, golf, gamble, bake, and play cards, especially poker or 500 with her ladies. She was also a huge fan of the Darlington Redbirds, Wisconsin Badgers, and Milwaukee Brewers. Millie will also be remembered for the quilting and the seamstress work she did over the years. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fayette United Methodist Church (11013 County Hwy F, Darlington) with Rev. Angela Utter officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME (508 Main St., Darlington) and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Millie’s name.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lafayette Manor and Upland Hills Hospice for their excellent care and compassion shown to Millie in her time of need.